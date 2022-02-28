 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teenager indicted in stabbing outside McKinley High School
0 comments

Teenager indicted in stabbing outside McKinley High School

Support this work for $1 a month
McKinley High School shooting

Crime scene tape and a Buffalo Police cruiser mark the perimeter around the response to a stabbing of a student and shooting of a school security guard at McKinley High School, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

A 17-year-old Buffalo youth charged in connection with a Feb. 9 assault outside McKinley High School was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, according to the District Attorney's Office 

The youth is accused of joining with other people in an attack on Sirgio Jeter, 14, who was beaten and stabbed multiple times during the altercation. The victim continues to be treated for his injuries.

Another 17-year-old in the case is accused of having intentionally shot a school security officer who ran toward the melee in an attempt to break up the fight. That youth is charged with firing multiple rounds from an illegal weapon.

The security officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. A day after the incident, a 13-year-old reported being grazed by a bullet.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Kyiv braces for 'major assault'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News