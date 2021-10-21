Teenage girl becomes Buffalo's latest homicide victim

A 17-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in the city, police said.

The victim is the third 17-year-old killed in a shooting in Buffalo so far this year.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Lisbon Avenue, east of Bailey Avenue.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot.

After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle kept going, traveling more than a mile to Langfield Drive, near Suffolk Street, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Another 17-year-old girl was killed Aug. 16 in a shooting during a birthday party near Page Street and Lawn Avenue, according to police.