Teenage girl becomes Buffalo's latest homicide victim

A 17-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in the city, police said.
The victim is the third 17-year-old killed in a shooting in Buffalo so far this year.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Lisbon Avenue, east of Bailey Avenue.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot.
After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle kept going, traveling more than a mile to Langfield Drive, near Suffolk Street, police said.
The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Another 17-year-old girl was killed Aug. 16 in a shooting during a birthday party near Page Street and Lawn Avenue, according to police.
A 17-year-old boy was killed Sept. 30 in a shooting on Norfolk Avenue, near Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.