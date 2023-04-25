A 16-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday has died, Niagara Falls police reported.

Police said the teen was shot Monday morning inside a house in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the wounded teenager, who was struck in the abdomen, along with a 41-year-old man who was shot in the thigh.

The youth was transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then was transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he subsequently died from his wounds.

The man who was shot was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released Monday afternoon, police said.

The names of the victims were not released Tuesday.

Police, who are continuing their investigation into the shooting, ask anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the Niagara Fall Police Department general information number at 716-286-4711.