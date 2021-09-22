Teen who caused crash that injured BPD officer pleads guilty

The Rochester teenager who admitted causing the crash that badly injured Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron faces up to 15 years in prison, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

The unnamed 16-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court, Youth Part, to assault on a police officer and unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

The incident began at 1 p.m. June 3 with a 911 call about four people with a gun in a vehicle at Crossman Avenue and Heminway Street. As an officer approached a vehicle matching the caller's description, it sped toward Cheektowaga.

During the chase, the teen drove through Mount Calvary Cemetery before crashing into two vehicles and a utility pole near Mafalda Drive, knocking the pole into the front windshield of Negron's patrol vehicle and rendering him unconscious.

Negron was hospitalized for several weeks for head and spinal injuries and he continues to recover. After the collision, the teen and three passengers ran off but were swiftly taken into custody. No weapon was recovered.

The teen awaits sentencing Oct. 28.

