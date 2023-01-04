Teen who admitted to school stabbing gets 6 months incarceration, probation

The 16-year-old student who admitted stabbing a 17-year-old girl last year during a fight inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was sentenced Wednesday to six months of incarceration and five years of probation.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case also granted the teen youthful offender status, which means the teen will not have a criminal record related to the case.

The teen, whose name The Buffalo News is withholding due to her age, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to the only charge she was indicted on: second-degree assault.

The stabbing happened at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 13 inside a restroom of the West Huron Street school during what prosecutors said was a fight involving a group of girls.

The 17-year-old victim and her attacker were known to each other, prosecutors have said.