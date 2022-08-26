The felony murder case against the 17-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl last week on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo will proceed to superior court.

His 14-year-old accomplice's case will continue to be held in family court.

A fatal shooting. A 14-year-old suspect. $50,000 bail. And more questions about bail reform A Buffalo shooting case that saw a teen suspect released on bail this week has family and law enforcement officials wondering if changes in bail rules have gone too far.

A week to the day after Emily Keiper of Niagara Falls was killed during what authorities say was a marijuana deal gone awry, two suspects in her slaying appeared before Family Court Judge Brenda Freedman.

The 17-year-old, who authorities say was the shooter, has remained behind bars at the East Ferry Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest on Saturday. He appeared in court Friday in handcuffs, wearing a tan prison jumpsuit over a blue sweatshirt as well as a paper mask.

The 14-year-old, who is also charged with murder, was released on $50,000 bail, which prompted outrage from the victim's family and law enforcement. He showed up to court as his lawyers said he would, accompanied by his mother and other family members.

Lawyers for the suspects did not ask for any changes regarding bail, but Judge Freedman said she wanted to explain on the record her rationale for her decision in allowing bail for the younger suspect.

She said that prosecutors don't believe the 14-year-old was the shooter "in this particularly horrible incident," and that he had cooperated with authorities. Also, she pointed out his age.

"Bail is not to deter and punish," she said.

She noted that the 14-year-old has voluntarily agreed to take part in services offered through probation in the meantime.

Uncle of girl killed in Buffalo shooting questions bail for 14-year-old suspect Johnny Religa on Monday told The Buffalo News that his family, already shattered and in shock over the homicide, felt further traumatized to learn that the 14-year-old reportedly involved in the shooting was made eligible to be released on $50,000 bail.

Freedman made clear to the boy that he has to come back to all of his court appearances, with the next one set for Sept. 9.

"I expect to see you back at that date and that time," she said.

Florina Altshiler, an attorney representing the younger suspect, emphasized the youth of her client, noting that he's getting ready to start ninth grade next month.

"He is a child. He is 14 years old. His case is going to stay in family court. He is charged with felony murder on the basis of which is attempted robbery," she said.

Under criminal law regarding youth, his case could have been eligible to be transferred to superior court if it had been a completed robbery.

"There is no accusation here is a completed robbery," she said.

"This is a very sad situation for everybody involved," she said.