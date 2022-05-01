Teen shot to death in car Saturday evening

Going after drug dealers was only one way that Haso, a German shepherd in the Erie County Sheriff's K-9 unit, served the community during his four years on the job. He also saved the lives of at least eight people, like the autistic boy in Gowanda who jumped from his mother's car and disappeared, the elderly Clarence man with Alzheimer's who wandered away in his pajamas and the missing Amherst woman he found lying in Ellicott Creek.