Teen shot to death in car Saturday evening

An 18-year-old Buffalo man was killed Saturday after being hit by gunfire inside a car in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, police said.
The shooting happened near Martha and Roosevelt avenues while the victim was inside a vehicle that then struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northeast District officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Police did not release the victim’s name or any other details of the crime. They are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.