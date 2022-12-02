 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for killing of 17-year-old Buffalo girl

sierra bennett

Sierra Bennett, 17, was a member of a dance group and a blue belt in taekwondo.

 Contributed photo
Just before he learned the fate of the teen who killed his daughter, Sierra Bennett, in January, Rayshaun Bennett told a courtroom filled with the girl's still-grieving relatives all of the things he will never see her do.

"I will never see her graduate from high school," Rayshaun Bennett said, although the school posthumously awarded her a diploma.

She'll never learn to drive or have a car.

"She'll never have a pretty dress to put on for the prom," he said.

He'll never see her get married or become a mother.

"She had so much unfinished business on this earth," Rayshaun Bennett said. "... She was 17. She never had a chance to live."

On Friday, Martin Norris, now 16, appeared before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to be sentenced. Norris pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder.

Authorities said that on the afternoon of Jan. 25, Norris, who was then 15, and Vincent Manirakiza, then 19, broke into a house on Koons Avenue through a window. Prosecutors say Norris, who was armed with a ghost gun, shot two people, Sierra and her boyfriend. Sierra was killed. Her boyfriend, who is Norris' cousin, was wounded in the arm. Manirakiza has been indicted on second-degree murder as an accomplice.

In asking for the longest prison sentence allowable, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty called the slaying "as tragic as it is completely senseless."

Rayshaun Bennett was the only family member to speak at the sentencing, but the gallery was filled with loved ones who cried and shook their heads as they listened to the father try to explain the pain of losing Sierra.

He said that one of Sierra's grandmothers was so grief-stricken that she suffered a massive stroke that left her paralyzed. "Her heart was ripped for being heartbroken," he said.

He accused Norris of trying to gain "street cred" by going after Sierra's boyfriend.

"He did this maliciously. He intended to kill someone else. She had nothing to do with it," Rayshaun Bennett said.

"I don't want justice for my daughter. I demand justice," the father said. "Sierra was innocent."

Norris stared straight ahead, not looking at the father or any of the other family members.

His attorney, Thearthur Duncan, said Norris was "very remorseful" for what happened and that he had been friends with Sierra and introduced her to the boyfriend.

Norris and the boyfriend, while related, were in a bitter, ongoing feud that had turned violent.

Norris turned to settling the score with a gun, which are readily available. "That's the sad truth," Duncan said.

He pointed out his client was just 15 when the shootings took place. "He made an adult act but he acted in a juvenile capacity," Duncan said.

Norris gave a short statement. "I am remorseful," he said. "I'm sincerely sorry."

Case addressed Sierra's family. "I wish there was something I could do to take the pain away," he said.

"Her birthday is tomorrow," Rayshaun Bennett said from the courtroom gallery.

Case said that he had sentencing guidelines he had to follow because of Norris' age and that he was taking into consideration that Norris pleaded guilty, and spared the family the agony of a trial.

"I don't know what the right sentence is," Case said. "It's not easy."

He then announced the sentence: a minimum of 12 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Family members gasped.

"That is not justice!" one of Sierra's grandmothers yelled, standing up. "He needs to spend the rest of his life in jail."

The family members quickly exited the courtroom and court officers took Norris away to begin his sentence.

Rayshaun Bennett didn't want to comment on the sentence Norris received. But he shared that on Saturday, on Sierra's birthday, her loved ones are gathering to throw her the 18th birthday party she should have had.

