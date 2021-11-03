Teen sentenced for injuring officers as he fled in stolen vehicle

A 16-year-old Buffalo boy who was adjudicated as a youthful offender Wednesday before Youth Part Judge Kevin M. Carter received a sentence of 1 to 3 years in state prison for an incident that injured several Buffalo police officers, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The youth, whose name was not released because of his age, was spotted June 7 by a Buffalo police officer in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive, across the street from the Northeast E District police station. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a North Buffalo residence earlier that day. When police approached the vehicle, the teenager placed it in reverse, injuring a police lieutenant who was hit by an open passenger side door of the vehicle.

Police chased the fleeing youth, who swerved the stolen vehicle into another passenger vehicle and hit a police patrol car. After crashing the stolen vehicle into a parked car on Peach and Best streets, the teenager fled on foot. Two other officers were injured during the chase.

All of the officers were treated at Erie County Medical Center for various injuries. The lieutenant who was hit by the passenger side door of the vehicle continues to recover from injuries that prevented her from being able to return to work for several months.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.