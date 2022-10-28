Teen pleads guilty to having gun at Buffalo school

A 16-year-old boy admitted Friday in Erie County Court that he possessed a loaded gun at Bennett Community School last year.

The teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to Bennett Community School on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside of the school. Students and teachers sheltered in place as police searched the building. Officers found a loaded, illegal pistol inside of the teen's backpack, according to the district attorney.

The boy, who was 15 when he was arrested, pleaded guilty to the only charge in the indictment against him.

Judge Susan Eagan promised the teen in July that she would grant him youthful offender status and sentence him to probation if he pleaded guilty to the felony.

The juvenile, who now lives in Rochester, is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Jan. 6. He remains free on $25,000 bail.

“Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the district attorney said.