The 16-year-old accused of driving the stolen Kia that killed four of his passengers pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court.

The youth pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count each of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property before Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part judge.

He admitted operating the stolen Kia Sportage about 6:45 a.m. Oct. 24, when the SUV crashed on inbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway). The Kia had been reported stolen earlier that morning from Marine Drive. All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Those killed in the crash were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14. A fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was treated at Erie County Medical Center and released. She continues to recover from serious injuries, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The driver suffered minor injuries. He is to be sentenced Aug. 17. He faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ years to four years in prison if he is adjudicated as a youthful offender. If youthful offender status is denied, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, according to Flynn.

He was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center.

