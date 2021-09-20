Teen pleads guilty in incident in which six Buffalo cops were injured

A 16-year-old from Buffalo pleaded guilty on Friday to three felonies in connection with a June 7 incident in which six Buffalo police officers were injured.

The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, pleaded guilty in Erie County Youth Part to assaulting an officer and two counts of second-degree assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The series of events began when police tried to stop a stolen vehicle in a gas station parking lot at Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive.

A police lieutenant was dragged by the vehicle in the parking lot and the teen then fled the area, swerving into an oncoming car that then struck a police vehicle.

The pursuit ended near Peach and Best streets, with more officers injured during the arrest, police said.

All six officers were treated at a hospital and released.

The teen is scheduled to be sentenced as a youthful offender on Nov. 3. He faces a maximum of four years in prison.

