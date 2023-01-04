Teen pleads guilty in culinary school stabbing that led to security changes in Buffalo schools

The Buffalo teenager who admitted she stabbed another student during a fight inside Buffalo School of Culinary Arts in September evaded the school's metal detector by walking in with two steak knives in her boots, an Erie County prosecutor told a judge Wednesday.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case sentenced the 16-year-old to six months of incarceration followed by five years of probation for the assault, which left a 17-year-old girl with a partially collapsed lung. The judge also granted the teen youthful offender status, which means she will not have a criminal record related to the case.

The Sept. 13 attack prompted changes in security protocol at Buffalo Public Schools, including the wanding of students under their feet as they enter.

Neither school officials nor police have previously said how they believed the student got the knives into the building.

The teen, whose name The Buffalo News is withholding due to her age, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to the only charge she was indicted on: second-degree assault.

The stabbing happened at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 13 inside a restroom of the West Huron Street school during what prosecutors said was a fight involving a group of girls who previously knew each other.

Parties on both sides were willing participants in the fight, the teen's defense attorney, Michael C. Cimasi, said in court Wednesday.

The victim was stabbed in the back while his client was on her back on the ground, Cimasi said.

His client, who declined to address the court before she was sentenced, has experienced "dramatic psychological trauma" in her life, including with the use of a knife, he told the judge.

He also said his client twice reported to the school that "there were going to be problems" with another party. He said he wasn't trying to pass blame on the school in bringing those warnings to the judge's attention. He also said she realizes bringing weapons to school was wrong.

Assistant District Attorney Denise Herman told the judge the teen has been kicked out of other schools for fighting. She asked the judge not to designate her a youthful offender.

Case said he was granting the teen youthful offender status because of a number of circumstances, including that this was the teen's "first involvement with the criminal justice system."

Case said he believed it was important to keep the teen under supervision, and along with a probation term of five years, the most time behind bars he could impose was six months.

The teen has been in custody since the stabbing.

Any violation of her terms of probation could land her a longer sentence of up to 1⅓ to four years behind bars, Case said.

The judge urged her to abide by her probationary terms.

"Don't let me down," the judge told her. Otherwise, he said, "it's not going to end well."