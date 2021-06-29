Teen murder defendant said he was armed but didn't shoot at Lockport Halloween party

A teenager who was charged with murder after a fatal shooting at a Lockport Halloween party told police he was outside the building with a gun, but he denied firing it, according to court testimony Tuesday.
In a hearing Tuesday on the admissibility of the defendants' statements to police, Lockport Detective Robert Holmes related the 16-year-old defendant's version of the incident.
Two Lockport teenagers were arraigned Tuesday on an indictment accusing them of murder and assault in a gun attack on a Lockport Halloween party.
"He stated he exited the vehicle and walked up to the door," Holmes testified. "He and (the other defendant) both raised the firearms in their hands. He said he did not shoot, but (the other defendant) did."
Also Tuesday, Lockport Detective Adam Piedmont reiterated his testimony from the Oct. 26 preliminary hearing that the other defendant, who was 17 at the time, admitted firing a gun toward the door of the garage where the party was happening.
Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, died after being shot shortly after midnight Oct. 17 during the party in an attached garage at 43 S. Niagara St. Five other people in the garage, ages 15 to 21, were wounded.
Eight bullet holes were found in a windowless metal door to the garage. A surveillance video camera from a nearby business captured images of two persons running up near the building and four flashes, apparently from a gun, before they ran out of camera range.
The teens were arrested Oct. 20, and each was charged with two counts of murder: intentional killing and killing with "depraved indifference to human life."
They also were charged with four counts of first-degree assault, five counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The 17-year-old was charged with a second gun possession count because he allegedly had a handgun with him when he was arrested Oct. 20 following a traffic stop in Newfane.
At the Oct. 26 preliminary hearing, Niagara County Youth Court Judge Diane L. Vitello made reporters' admission to the courtroom contingent on not publishing the defendants' names. The case has now been transferred to Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who requested their names not be published.
Murphy set a trial date of Sept. 7.
Both teenagers were questioned multiple times by detectives after they were apprehended. At first, their mothers asked for lawyers.
However, after a conversation between the two mothers in the Police Department garage, which detectives became involved in, both women apparently decided to allow the questioning of their sons to continue.
Murphy asked Holmes what the 16-year-old's mother said.
"She reapproached and said she wanted to to know what happened," Holmes said.
Murphy asked if the earlier request for an attorney was discussed.
"Not with me," Holmes answered.
Jonathan Frey, 21, of the City of Lockport, was arrested and arraigned in Niagara County Youth Court on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution.
Another Lockport detective, Heather Glenn, is set to testify when the hearing resumes July 22.
That's also the next court date for Jonathan S. Frey, 21, of Lockport, who was charged in January with first-degree hindering prosecution. He was accused of driving the teens to and from the shooting scene.
During a court appearance Monday, Frey's attorney, Nicholas J. Narchus, said his client had received a plea offer, which neither he nor prosecutors would disclose.
Frey was with the 17-year-old when police stopped the car in Newfane, and had driven with him to Rochester on Oct. 20 to get rid of the gun used in the shooting, Narchus said.
Narchus tried Monday to have the charge against Frey reduced, contending that Frey didn't know there had been a murder. Murphy refused, saying there is evidence that Frey told police he had heard the shots.
"He knew a shooting was planned," Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said.
Narchus said Murphy's ruling could impact Frey's decision on the plea offer. Frey, a registered Level 3 sex offender, has been held as a parole violator since his arrest.
LOCKPORT – A teenage sex offender from the City of Lockport was denied youthful offender status and was sentenced Wednesday to two years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he refused to grant youthful offender status to Jonathan S. Frey, 17, because of his record and because it
He served two years in state prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Lockport in 2016. His sentence included 10 years of post-release supervision, which could be converted to prison time if he broke parole.