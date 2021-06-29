Teen murder defendant said he was armed but didn't shoot at Lockport Halloween party

A teenager who was charged with murder after a fatal shooting at a Lockport Halloween party told police he was outside the building with a gun, but he denied firing it, according to court testimony Tuesday.

In a hearing Tuesday on the admissibility of the defendants' statements to police, Lockport Detective Robert Holmes related the 16-year-old defendant's version of the incident.

+2 Lockport teenagers indicted in Halloween party slaying Two Lockport teenagers were arraigned Tuesday on an indictment accusing them of murder and assault in a gun attack on a Lockport Halloween party.

"He stated he exited the vehicle and walked up to the door," Holmes testified. "He and (the other defendant) both raised the firearms in their hands. He said he did not shoot, but (the other defendant) did."

Also Tuesday, Lockport Detective Adam Piedmont reiterated his testimony from the Oct. 26 preliminary hearing that the other defendant, who was 17 at the time, admitted firing a gun toward the door of the garage where the party was happening.

Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, died after being shot shortly after midnight Oct. 17 during the party in an attached garage at 43 S. Niagara St. Five other people in the garage, ages 15 to 21, were wounded.