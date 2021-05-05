 Skip to main content
Teen injured in Buffalo shooting
A teenager was injured when he was struck multiple times by gunfire Tuesday evening.

Buffalo police were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. near Geneva Street and Memorial Drive, a police spokesman said in an email. 

Detectives said the male, who is 17, was struck multiple times by gunfire. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the incident appears targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

