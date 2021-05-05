Teen injured in Buffalo shooting

A teenager was injured when he was struck multiple times by gunfire Tuesday evening.
Buffalo police were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. near Geneva Street and Memorial Drive, a police spokesman said in an email.
Support Local Journalism
Detectives said the male, who is 17, was struck multiple times by gunfire. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
Police said the incident appears targeted in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.