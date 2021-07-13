Teen indicted on felonies after car chase that left Buffalo officer injured

A Rochester teenager was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with two felonies stemming from a pursuit that seriously injured a Buffalo police officer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released by authorities, is accused of fleeing from Officer Jonathan Negron, who was rendered unconscious in a crash during the June 3 chase.

The teen was arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on charges of assault on a peace officer and unlawful fleeing a police in a motor vehicle.

Negron was dispatched to respond to a 911 call about four people in a vehicle with a gun at Crossman Avenue and Heminway Street. When Negron spotted the vehicle on Genesee Street, the teenager allegedly sped east toward Cheektowaga. The teen drove through Mount Calvary Cemetery, crossed onto Harlem Road, and crashed into two vehicles and a utility pole near Mafalda Drive. The collision caused the pole to fall and crash through the front windshield of Negron's patrol vehicle.