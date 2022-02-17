Teen indicted for bringing loaded, illegal handgun to Bennett Community School Campus

An Erie County grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old on a felony gun possession charge after police found a loaded firearm two months ago on the Bennett Community School Campus.
The baby-faced teen, wearing gray high-top sneakers, faded denim jeans and a black quilted jacket featuring images of characters from Cartoon Network shows – including "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Hey, Arnold!" – pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.
The teen, a student at Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, had previously faced the same charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Erie County Youth Part.
The Buffalo News is not publishing the boy's name due to his age.
At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate a report of a gun inside of the school. The school issued a shelter-in-place order as police conducted a search of the building.
Police found a gun in a female student's backpack after receiving a tip, police and prosecutors have said.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Thursday issued a statement about the case.
“While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager is accused of committing one of the most concerning and serious offenses – bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Flynn said.
The juvenile offender is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The teen remains released on $25,000 bail that was posted after his initial arraignment in Youth Part before Erie County Family Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth.
The teen has no prior arrests or contact with law enforcement, his attorney said during his prior arraignment Dec. 17.
During an appearance before Brinkworth in Youth Part on Jan. 28, Crystal L.M. Wentz, the teen's attorney, said her client was not prepared at that time to accept a potential plea.
Assistant District Attorney Danielle D'Abate said during the late-January court appearance that any plea would be to the crime charged, a class C felony, and that prosecutors would not be extending a plea offer to a reduced charge.
The judge said she was inclined, should the teen accept a plea, to commit to granting him youthful offender status, which would mean his record would be sealed at sentencing. Granting youthful offender status would also keep available a variety of sentencing options, including ones that did not include incarceration, Brinkworth said at the time.
Without youthful offender status, if the teen was found guilty he would face at least some time in state prison, Brinkworth said then. The range of potential prison time would also be shorter if youthful offender status were granted.
Bennett Community School Campus, located in the Main Street building formerly known as Bennett High School, houses three schools: Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, Middle Early College High School and Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology.
