Teen indicted for bringing loaded, illegal handgun to Bennett Community School Campus

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Thursday issued a statement about the case.

“While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager is accused of committing one of the most concerning and serious offenses – bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Flynn said.

The juvenile offender is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The teen remains released on $25,000 bail that was posted after his initial arraignment in Youth Part before Erie County Family Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth.

The teen has no prior arrests or contact with law enforcement, his attorney said during his prior arraignment Dec. 17.

During an appearance before Brinkworth in Youth Part on Jan. 28, Crystal L.M. Wentz, the teen's attorney, said her client was not prepared at that time to accept a potential plea.