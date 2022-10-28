Teen in stolen Kia crash that killed 4 must wear ankle monitor, report to probation

The 16-year-old who authorities say was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia that crashed in Buffalo on Monday morning, killing four passengers, will be allowed to remain free as his case makes its way through the court system – at least for now.

But the case is now scheduled to go before a grand jury, and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn indicated Friday more serious charges are likely.

A social media trend, a stolen car and speeding prove a deadly combination A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.

The Riverside High School student has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree – a misdemeanor – and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – a felony. Neither qualify for bail.

Appearing in a tiny Erie County Family Court courtroom before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on Friday, the teen's attorney, Giovanni Genovese, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. In the gallery for the proceeding were family members of one the victims, Ahjanae Harper, who was 14.

Paul J. Glascott, chief of the DA's Vehicular Crimes Unit, asked the judge to consider putting some restrictions on the teen while he is out of custody.

Freedman agreed, noting that she was bound by law in terms of whether or not he's released. But she agreed that restrictions were warranted.

"I do think he is a flight risk," she said.

She ruled that an ankle monitor was "appropriate." She also ruled that the teen must abide by a curfew and has to be home from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., attend school every day and keep up with his classwork and homework, and cooperate with probation officials.

Freedman also granted an order of protection against the teen for the girl who survived the crash and remains hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center, prohibiting him from making any kind of contact with her.

After court, the teen was released to the custody of his grandmother, Flynn said.

The teen is accused of driving the vehicle that crashed at the entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway at about 6:40 a.m. Monday. All five passengers were ejected. Four teens – Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Harper – were killed.

"I recognize this is a bad look. I get that," Flynn told reporters. "I get that the optics are not good when I have four dead teenagers and this kid is out there playing video games right now. So I recognize that, and I'm not happy about that. But in this particular case, for the time being, that's the way it has to be."

Flynn noted that the teen's defense attorney was notified in court that the case would go before a grand jury.

There are still many unanswered questions, Flynn said as investigators with the Buffalo Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit and the DA's office continue to gather evidence which could lead to more charges.

Authorities don't know who was involved in stealing the Kia or when exactly it was taken. The vehicle involved in the crash was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday on Marine Drive, Flynn said.

Investigators are also trying to determine where the teens were before the vehicle crashed.

Police are looking at the "black box" from the Kia to learn details like the speed the vehicle was going when it crashed.

Investigators have not yet talked to the girl who survived because she's been in the hospital, Flynn said. They have talked to some witnesses who saw the crash.

The accused teen is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 12, but Flynn said it's likely that he will be ordered back to court sooner.