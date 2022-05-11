Teen held in police chase called 'prime suspect' in murder, indicted in double shooting

An 18-year-old woman accused of pointing a gun at police during a chase around Buffalo midday Monday is the "prime suspect in a murder" and two other shootings, according to officials.

Jayda Caddele was also indicted in a double shooting from 2020, an Erie County prosecutor said Wednesday in court.

The Buffalo resident was arraigned before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan Wednesday afternoon as an indictment was unsealed charging her with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the Feb. 16, 2020, shootings of two Buffalo men in North Buffalo, said John Gerken, chief of the Erie County District Attorney's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit.

Caddele was already in custody since being arrested Monday. Police and prosecutors say she pointed a gun at police while she was a backseat passenger in the vehicle that police chased. The chase ended on Oxford Avenue.

No gun was found, District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Tuesday.

At Wednesday's arraignment, Gerken said that as the chase ended, Caddele ran out of the car and tried to enter a house on Oxford and allegedly yelled to police officers: "I took you all on a ride. You aren't gonna find a gun in the car."

Also arrested Monday related to the chase was Jaylon Caddele, 21, the alleged driver of the car, who was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully fleeing an officer and reckless driving and cited for traffic violations, including driving without a license and failure to stop at stop signs.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with obstruction of governmental administration. His case is being handled in Family Court because of his age.

Jaylon Caddele and the 15-year-old were released on their own recognizance.

On Wednesday, lawyers addressed the issue of where Jayda Caddele should be held – either the Erie County Holding Center or the East Ferry Detention Center, where juveniles are held. Her court-appointed attorney, Tim Gallagher, pointed out that she was 16 when the alleged shootings in 2020 occurred.

Gerken said Caddele's actions demonstrated a "mental capacity" to be held as an adult at the Holding Center.

That's when he said that Jayda Caddele was a "prime suspect in a murder" as well as the "prime suspect" in two other shootings.

In the 2020 double shooting, police previously said that just before 2 a.m. Feb. 16, 2020, two Buffalo men, ages 19 and 21, arrived by civilian vehicle at Buffalo General Medical Center. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Gerken told Eagan Wednesday that Jayda Caddele approached a vehicle parked on Stratford and allegedly used a pistol to fire shots into the car, injuring two men. Later, Gerken alleged, Caddelle contacted one of the victims and taunted him via Facebook .

Eagan ruled that while the attempted murder case against Caddele would be handled through Youth Part, she should be housed at the Holding Center and not with children "five or six years younger."

