Teen gets probation for bringing gun to Bennett

The teenager who admitted bringing a gun to a Buffalo high school a little more than a year ago was sentenced Friday to five years of probation and granted youthful offender status.

Erie County Judge Susan Eagan promised those terms to the teen in July if he agreed to plead guilty to the felony gun charge.

Adjudicating the teen as a youthful offender, which means he'll have no criminal record from the incident, was both in his and society's interest, Eagan said Friday.

"To not grant you youthful offender status would significantly impact any future opportunities that you may have," the judge said.

Assistant District Attorney Joelle Marino told the judge her office opposed designating the teen a youthful offender.

The teen, who was 16 at the time of the incident and whose name The Buffalo News is withholding due to his age, admitted in October he brought a gun to Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street on Dec. 16, 2021. The gun was found in another student's backpack.

The teen's probation conditions include electronic monitoring, abiding by a curfew and either getting or job or enrolling in an educational or vocational program.

The judge also issued three orders of protection barring contact with witnesses in the case for five years.

There was no evidence presented in the case that the teen displayed the gun or threatened anyone with it, Eagan said.

The teen, who was considered a juvenile offender, didn't have family support leading up to and around the time the incident occurred, the judge said, but he does have that support now.

There were also "a lot of other issues" the teen faced, Crystal L.M. Wentz, the teen's defense attorney, told the judge.

"That's the exact reason why youthful offender status exists," Wentz said.

Earlier issues of apparent noncompliance with the terms of his release were due to lack of action by the teen's father, Eagan said.

The teen is no longer attending Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, one of the three schools housed at the Bennett campus, and is living with family in Monroe County, Wentz said.