A Scottish teenager was seriously injured after it appeared he had been struck by a motor vehicle early Tuesday in Batavia, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The boy, identified as 17-year-old Ethan R. Walker of Aberdeen, Scotland, was found lying unresponsive in the westbound lane of Clinton Street Road at about 1:30 a.m. by members of the Batavia Fire Department. According to the Sheriff's Office, the juvenile appeared to have been struck by a gray 2008 Toyota RAV 4 operated by 18-year-old Garrett R. Mercurio of Batavia.

Investigators said Walker exited a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in which he had been a passenger, and which had been traveling east on Clinton Street Road. Walker appeared to have crossed the roadway on foot and entered the westbound lane when he was struck by Mercurio's vehicle. Mercurio and other witnesses to the accident called 911. Walker was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and its crash management team.