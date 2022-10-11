Teen found guilty of second-degree murder in C Street homicide to be sentenced on Dec. 9

A Buffalo teen who was found guilty last week of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Lockport man faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 9 before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the 17-year-old remains held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center. Two sources familiar with the case told The Buffalo News the teen is Devin Horne, the son of former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne. The District Attorney's Office would not comment on his identity, although Horne has previously discussed her son's case in a television interview.

Prosecutors said the youth was 16 years old when he and his 19-year-old co-defendant, Calvin Clemons of Buffalo, conspired to lure the victim to C Street off of Fillmore Avenue to rob him on March 29, 2021. During the robbery, Clemons shot the victim several times, after which the adolescent offender stole the victim's backpack before he and Clemons fled the scene.

The 20-year-old victim, Trenten Jacob Sink, suffered gunshot wounds to his back, side, chest and right buttock. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Cariol Horne could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Horne, who was terminated by the city after she said she tried to stop a fellow officer who put a man in a choke-hold during a 2006 arrest, had her firing annulled and her pension, benefits and backpay reinstated by a judge last year.

In an interview with a WIVB-TV news reporter in November 2021, Horne said her son was not the shooter in the incident and, therefore, was not a murderer.

Meanwhile, Clemons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Aug. 11. He faces a maximum of life without parole when he is sentenced on Dec. 15.