Teen driver who caused crash that injured Buffalo officer sentenced to 9 years

A Rochester teenager who admitted causing the crash that badly injured Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to nine years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released by authorities due to his age, pleaded guilty to two felonies stemming from a car chase that rendered Negron unconscious following the June 3 chase.

The youth pleaded guilty in September to charges of assault on a peace officer and unlawful fleeing a police in a motor vehicle. He faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.

"Anytime someone pleads to the charge, nine out of 10 times, the judge is going to give a lesser commitment than the maximum sentence," said District Attorney John J. Flynn, during a news conference Thursday in his office after the sentencing.

"I obviously respect and appreciate the fact when someone steps up and admits what they did, and pleads to the charge," Flynn added. "Nine years here is not a light sentence."

Flynn said what the youth did to Negron justifies the length of his sentence.