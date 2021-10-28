Teen driver who caused crash that injured Buffalo officer sentenced to 9 years

A Rochester teenager who admitted causing the crash that badly injured Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to nine years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released by authorities due to his age, pleaded guilty to two felonies stemming from a car chase that rendered Negron unconscious following the June 3 chase.
The youth pleaded guilty in September to charges of assault on a peace officer and unlawful fleeing a police in a motor vehicle. He faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.
"Anytime someone pleads to the charge, nine out of 10 times, the judge is going to give a lesser commitment than the maximum sentence," said District Attorney John J. Flynn, during a news conference Thursday in his office after the sentencing.
"I obviously respect and appreciate the fact when someone steps up and admits what they did, and pleads to the charge," Flynn added. "Nine years here is not a light sentence."
Flynn said what the youth did to Negron justifies the length of his sentence.
At about 1 p.m. on the day of the crash, Negron was dispatched to respond to a 911 call about four people in a vehicle with a gun at Crossman Avenue and Hemingway Street. When Negron spotted the vehicle on Genesee Street, the teenager allegedly sped east toward Cheektowaga. The teen drove through Mount Calvary Cemetery, crossed onto Harlem Road, and crashed into two vehicles and a utility pole near Mafalda Drive. The collision caused the pole to fall and crash through the front windshield of Negron's patrol vehicle.
Negron, a patrol officer in the department’s Ferry-Fillmore C District, was released in September from Erie County Medical Center following treatment for his injuries.
Flynn acknowledged that no charges were filed against the three adults who were in the car with the adolescent driver.
"It's not a crime to be a passenger in a car when you're fleeing a police officer and, in the course of you're fleeing you ... unintentionally hit a pole, but the pole falls down on a police officer. The other three members of the car didn't have any control of the car. They didn't have a hand on the steering wheel. They didn't have a foot on the gas pedal. They had no control of the vehicle, so they're not held criminally responsible," Flynn said.