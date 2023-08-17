A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of four passengers in the crash of a stolen Kia on the Kensington Expressway last year was sentenced Thursday to 1⅓ to 4 years of incarceration.

When the teen pleaded guilty in June, Erie County Judge Susan Eagan pledged to grant the teen youthful offender status and that punishment as part of the plea agreement.

On Thursday, the judge said she was frustrated that she could not sentence him to a longer term because of his youthful offender status.

In addition to the four counts of manslaughter, the teen also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The teen, who was 16 at the time of the crash and whose name the Buffalo News is withholding due to his age, admitted driving a stolen Kia Sportage about 6:45 a.m. Oct. 24 when the vehicle crashed on inbound Route 33.

Everyone in the vehicle, except the driver, was ejected through the SUV's glass roof.

Those killed were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14. A fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, prosecutors have said.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The granting of youthful offender status to the defendant decreases the length of potential incarceration and means the teen won't have a criminal record.