Since she lost her son in the horrific crash last fall that also killed three other teens, Kevin Payne's mother has suffered three strokes.

Payne's 11-year-old sister remains traumatized by the loss of her brother.

But as her grandson's close friend faced a judge for his sentencing on Thursday for causing the four deaths, Payne's grandmother, Carmella Dorsey, said she hoped the teen wasn't sent away for the rest of his life.

"I hope you have learned something from this and I hope and pray that you'll do better with your life, OK?" Dorsey said.

"Yes, ma'am," said the now-17-year-old defendant, who was sentenced to 1⅓ to 4 years of incarceration for the quadruple-fatal crash on the ramp to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the Kensington Expressway.

The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Buffalo News due to his age, pleaded guilty in June to four counts of second-degree manslaughter and other charges in connection with the Oct. 24 crash of a stolen Kia Sportage.

The teen driver, who was 16 at the time of the crash, was the only one of the six young people in the SUV who wasn't ejected through the vehicle's glass roof. The vehicle was traveling 114 mph five seconds before it hit the expressway ramp wall.

In addition to the 16-year-old Payne, the others killed in the crash were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; and Ahjanae Harper, 14. A fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries.

Erie County Judge Susan Eagan granted the teenaged driver youthful offender status, a move that means he won't have a criminal record upon his release but that also limited the length of his sentence.

The teen had no driver's license and had no driving training at the time of the crash, the judge said.

"To not grant you youthful offender status would be the loss of another young life," said Eagan, who dabbed her eyes with tissue at several points during statements from victims' family members.

The loss of young lives "calls for a stiff sentence," Eagan said, adding she was "frustrated" by the legal limits on sentence length imposed under state law. The term of incarceration imposed by the judge was the harshest sentence she could issue while granting youthful offender status, according to a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The judge told the teen, who was injured in the crash and has been in custody on-and-off since then, that she believes he "can learn from this tragedy" and be a law-abiding member of society.

County prosecutors opposed the granting of youthful offender status.

Payne's grandmother wasn't the only member of a victim's family who didn't want the teen to face a long punishment.

Tysheen Daniels, mother of Swazine Swindle, said she understands kids make mistakes, but she would rather see a good outcome for the teen. Daniels told the teen he could write to her while incarcerated, if he wanted to.

"I don't hold hate in my heart," Daniels said, after she told the teen she wasn't mad at him.

Amanda Maxwell, Ahjanae Harper's mother, said she is now raising her daughter's daughter.

"I can't change what happened," Maxwell said. "I'm angry, but they say you forgive and you try to forget."

Both the judge and one of the teen's defense attorneys said they were struck by the statements from the victims' families.

"The strength that that shows," said defense attorney Nicholas Texido, "to lose a young member of a family and still care about the person who is standing here being held responsible for it."

His client completed the 10th grade while in custody, said Texido, who represented the teen with Giovanni Genovese.

The teen, who was being held at the East Ferry Juvenile Detention Center, was dressed in an orange T-shirt over a dark blue long-sleeve shirt, with orange pants, white socks and sandals. He also wore a white cloth mask on his face during his sentencing, except for the part when he addressed the court.

"I wish I could take all of this back. I wish I could trade places with them," the teenager said.

The teen said he was careless in his actions and never intended to harm anyone that day. He apologized to the victims' families and recited each victim's name, saying to them he was sorry and that he missed and loved them.

"I miss you all every day," he said. "May you all rest in love and peace."

Because of his age, the teen – who also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property – will at least start his term of incarceration at a facility run by the state Office of Child and Family Services.

Eagan rejected requests from news organizations to allow cameras in the courtroom for the sentencing.

During her statement to the court, Carmella Dorsey told the teenager, whom she called by a nickname, he must ask himself what he's planning to do going forward with his life.

"Becoming a better person," he said.

"Are you really serious about it?" she said.

"Yes, ma'am," he said.