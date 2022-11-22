 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen driver in quadruple fatal Kensington crash faces four counts of manslaughter

  • Updated
  • 0
Kensington offramp (copy) (copy) (copy)

Four teens were killed in the Oct. 24 crash on the westbound entrance of the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The 16-year-old driving the SUV that crashed last month, killing four teenage passengers, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning on four counts of second-degree manslaughter, according to Erie Count Court records.

The teen also has been indicted on first- and second-degree assault charges for the Oct. 24 crash, according to court records.

He was indicted by an Erie County grand jury last week and is scheduled to be arraigned before County Judge Susan Eagan.

The teen driver, who was injured in the crash, also has been indicted on a felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Oct. 24 at the entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway.

While the driver was not ejected in the crash, all five passengers were, including a 14-year-old passenger who also survived.

Those killed in the crash were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a stolen Kia, and police believe it was part of a nationwide social media trend involving thefts of that make.

The SUV hit a wall after traveling at what police called "excessive speed."

The manslaughter charges allege the driver recklessly caused the death of the four passengers.

The driver was previously charged in Erie County Youth Part with misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to those two charges on Oct. 28 and was released with an ankle monitor and other restrictions.

Erie County prosecutors said at the time that more serious charges were likely to be forthcoming.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

