Teen charged with threatening school security officer with knife

A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of threatening a school security officer with a knife, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident at the Bennett Community School Campus, 2885 Main St., happened at about 7:45 a.m., according to the report.

The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, was charged with two misdemeanors: second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal trespass.

The threat was made near the campus and the teen did not attend any of the high school programs housed at the Bennett Campus, Buffalo Public Schools spokeswoman Elena Cala said.

