Teen charged with possessing loaded, illegal handgun at Walden Galleria

Prosecutors are seeking to charge as an adult a Buffalo teen who was caught Sept. 8 with a loaded, illegal handgun in the Walden Galleria.

The unnamed suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arraigned on Sept. 9 before Youth Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth on two weapons possession charges and a count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the teen also was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A Cheektowaga police officer located the teenager, who matched the description provided by a caller to 911, in the food court at the Walden Galleria. Reportedly, the youth did not comply with several warnings and fought with the officer while being placed under arrest. A loaded, illegal handgun was reportedly recovered from youth’s waistband.

He is being held at the Erie County Youth Service Center on $25,000 bail, and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 5.

The District Attorney’s Office will file a motion to prevent the case from being adjudicated in Family Court.

