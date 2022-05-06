Teen charged with bringing gun to school failing to comply with pretrial program

The 15-year-old accused of bringing a gun to a Buffalo high school in December has been failing to comply with conditions of a court-ordered, pretrial program, a judge said this week.

The teenager, who faces a felony weapons possession charge in a case proceeding in adult criminal court, hasn't been going to mental health counseling or other appointments, nor was he attending virtual classes, County Judge Susan Eagan said.

How the teen complies with these conditions will "directly impact what I do on this case," Eagan said during a court appearance Wednesday.

"This isn't just feel-good stuff," Eagan said, directing her comments at the boy's father who was in the courtroom.

The teen, who was a student at Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Bennett School Community Campus on Main Street on the morning of Dec. 16, 2021. Police responded to the campus at about 11 a.m. and administrators issued a shelter-in-place order as police searched the building. Officers found a gun in a female student's backpack after receiving a tip, police and prosecutors have said.

The teen was indicted in February on a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Buffalo News is withholding the teen's name due to his age.

As a condition of his pretrial release under his parents' supervision, according to the District Attorney's Office, the judge ordered the teen to participate in a program run through the county probation department that screens youths for services and connects them with a variety of organizations. The program includes mental health counseling and provides services through Hillside, an agency that provides treatment programs for social, emotional and behavioral issues.

According to the most recent probation report dated April 19, the judge said, the teen wasn't going to Hillside or to sessions at BestSelf Behavioral Health. He also had attended a restorative justice program only once, she said.

"This is not optional," Eagan told the teen on Wednesday.

Everyone makes mistakes in life, the judge told the teen, and his arrest doesn't have to be "the end of the world" or to "define everything going forward."

The teen needs "to check every box," in terms of what's required of him, including giving any school work to his teacher, Eagan said.

"You're in a lot of hot water," she said.

The teen should contact his probation officer if he has any issues complying with any part of the program, the judge said.

Assistant District Attorney Danielle D'Abate told the judge she filed a motion requesting an order that the teen submit to a DNA swab. The court will hear arguments on that motion on May 12.

Another hearing date was set for May 26 for other arguments, including on an expected motion from the defense to have the case sent to Family Court.

Earlier this year, prosecutors said they would not extend a plea offer to a reduced charge.

In that court appearance in January – when the case was still in Erie County Youth Part and before the teen was indicted – Crystal L.M. Wentz, the teen's attorney, said her client was not prepared at that time to accept a potential plea. Wentz could not be reached for comment Friday.

The teen was initially released on $25,000 bail. As a condition of being released into the supervision of his parents, a change to his terms of release, the court required the teen to participate in the probation-run program, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Bennett Community School Campus, located in the Main Street building formerly known as Bennett High School, houses three schools: Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, Middle Early College High School and Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

