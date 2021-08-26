Teen charged, manhunt on for second suspect in March killing on C Street

A 16-year-old youth was in custody Thursday and an adult man was the subject of a manhunt after they were both indicted in the March slaying and robbery of a Lockport native who dreamed of growing a local touch football league for young adults.

The juvenile suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested earlier Thursday and arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Family of slain 20-year-old Buffalo man searching for answers The family of Trenten Jacob Sink is asking the public's help in finding whoever shot him. They also want people to remember him as more than a victim of a homicide.

Buffalo police and the U.S. Marshals Service were searching for his suspected accomplice. His name has not been released because the indictment against him remains sealed.

The victim was Trenten Jacob Sink. He was 20 when he was found mortally wounded with three gunshot wounds on C Street, off of Fillmore Avenue, on the night of March 29. He is one of 51 victims of homicides in the City of Buffalo this year.

At a news conference after the youth was arraigned, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. gave new details about the case.

Flynn said that investigators believe the suspects lured Sink to C Street that night with the intention of robbing him. Flynn did not disclose what they think Sink had that the suspects wanted, but said that at least one of them knew Sink.