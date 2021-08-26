Teen charged, manhunt on for second suspect in March killing on C Street

A 16-year-old youth was in custody Thursday and an adult man was the subject of a manhunt after they were both indicted in the March slaying and robbery of a Lockport native who dreamed of growing a local touch football league for young adults.
The juvenile suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested earlier Thursday and arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.
The family of Trenten Jacob Sink is asking the public's help in finding whoever shot him. They also want people to remember him as more than a victim of a homicide.
Buffalo police and the U.S. Marshals Service were searching for his suspected accomplice. His name has not been released because the indictment against him remains sealed.
The victim was Trenten Jacob Sink. He was 20 when he was found mortally wounded with three gunshot wounds on C Street, off of Fillmore Avenue, on the night of March 29. He is one of 51 victims of homicides in the City of Buffalo this year.
At a news conference after the youth was arraigned, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. gave new details about the case.
Flynn said that investigators believe the suspects lured Sink to C Street that night with the intention of robbing him. Flynn did not disclose what they think Sink had that the suspects wanted, but said that at least one of them knew Sink.
One of the defendants shot Sink once, then walked away, Flynn said. Then, the other defendant began "tussling" with Sink, at which point the defendant who had shot Sink returned and shot him two more times, Flynn said. Next, the defendant who had tussled with Sink ran back, grabbed Sink's backpack, and then the two left the scene, Flynn said.
Police responded to the scene and found Sink shot in the chest, leg and side of his body. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Support Local Journalism
Flynn would not reveal which of the defendants is believed to be the shooter and which is the one who took the backpack because the indictment remains sealed.
"I just generally am outlining the alleged scene here and what happened," he said.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody earlier Thursday by investigators with the DA's office, he said. The teen is now being held at the East Ferry Juvenile Detention Center.
Flynn urged the other defendant to surrender to authorities, but said police and marshals are searching for him.
"Turn yourself in because you're going to get caught," he said. "We're going to catch you."
Sink's uncle talked to The Buffalo News in April in the hopes of finding his nephew's killers and also to make sure he's remembered as more than just another homicide victim.
"He deserves to be known as not just another young kid that was out running the streets who got shot. He's more than that," said his uncle Ron Rowles.
Sink grew up in Newfane and graduated from Barker High School, where he played football, his uncle said.
He went on to play semi-pro football with the Lockport Wildcats and was going to attend and play football at Erie Community College when the pandemic began and derailed those plans, Rowles said.
He had recently started a touch football league for teens and adults. He had his own team called the New York Lightning. He was hoping to keep growing the league.
"He always had a love of football," Rowles said.