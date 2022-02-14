Teen charged in McKinley shooting held without bail

Buffalo police have charged a second teenager in connection with the shooting and stabbing outside McKinley High School last week.

A 17-year-old, who police suspect was the gunman, is accused of firing multiple shots into a crowd outside the school on Wednesday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court Youth Part on Monday afternoon to charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities did not disclose the teenager's name due to his age.

Family Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth ordered the teen held without bail.

Prosecutors said the teen is not a student at McKinley, but the teen's defense attorney told the judge his client is a sophomore at the school.

A 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times, a school security guard was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound in the violence Wednesday, police have said.