Teen charged in McKinley shooting held without bail

Buffalo police have charged a second teenager in connection with the shooting and stabbing outside McKinley High School last week.
A 17-year-old, who police suspect was the gunman, is accused of firing multiple shots into a crowd outside the school on Wednesday afternoon.
He pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court Youth Part on Monday afternoon to charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Authorities did not disclose the teenager's name due to his age.
Family Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth ordered the teen held without bail.
Prosecutors said the teen is not a student at McKinley, but the teen's defense attorney told the judge his client is a sophomore at the school.
A 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times, a school security guard was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound in the violence Wednesday, police have said.
Another 17-year-old was arrested late Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Police on Friday announced a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the suspected gunman.
Students at McKinley, who had been scheduled to return to in-person classes today, won't return for in-person instruction until Thursday, Buffalo Public Schools announced.
Juniors and seniors will attend in person on Thursday, while freshmen and sophomores will attend in person on Friday.
All after-school activities will resume today, the district announced.
All students will return for in-person classes on Feb. 28, following a week of winter break.
