Teen charged after Riverside standoff

A 17-year-old was charged Monday night following a standoff with police in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood that lasted several hours.

The victim on Collaton Street told police the 17-year-old hit her and fired a gun at her, according to a police report.

No one was shot and there was no immediate evidence of gunfire, police said. Officers also did not find a gun at the scene.

The Buffalo Police Department Crisis Management Team and SWAT team responded.

The teen eventually came out of the house and surrendered to police.

He was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, according to the report.

