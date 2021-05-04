 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen charged after Riverside standoff
0 comments
top story

Teen charged after Riverside standoff

Support this work for $1 a month

A 17-year-old was charged Monday night following a standoff with police in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood that lasted several hours.

The victim on Collaton Street told police the 17-year-old hit her and fired a gun at her, according to a police report.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

No one was shot and there was no immediate evidence of gunfire, police said. Officers also did not find a gun at the scene.

The Buffalo Police Department Crisis Management Team and SWAT team responded.

The teen eventually came out of the house and surrendered to police.

He was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, according to the report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists failed to prevent a devastating asteroid impact in an alternate reality

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News