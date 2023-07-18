The Buffalo teen charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl last year during what prosecutors called an attempted marijuana robbery in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood had one last chance to make a deal.

Instead, Jaylin J. Reimers made a statement in court Monday, against the advice of counsel, in which he complained about his attorney and described what happened as a "complete accident."

The now-18-year-old Reimers, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was granted a new attorney, but the judge told him she didn't appreciate his "games playing" and his "twisting the facts" about his legal representation and the proceedings against him.

Reimers and a juvenile were charged with killing Emily Keiper, who was the passenger in a vehicle on Elmer Avenue, shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, 2022. The pair were trying to rob the 20-year-old man in the driver's seat when the shooting happened, prosecutors have alleged.

Reimers is not eligible to be granted youthful offender status because the charges he faces are armed felonies, the judge said.

Supporters of both the victim and the defendant packed Erie County Judge Susan Eagan's courtroom Monday afternoon.

Reimers was indicted in September on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery. If convicted, he would face a minimum of 15 years in prison up to a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors had offered the defendant a plea deal in which they would request a sentence of 20 years in prison, plus five years of parole, if he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Reimers, who remains held without bail, was originally given until June 13 to make a decision on the plea offer, but the deadline was extended until Monday.

The case against the juvenile, who was 14 at the time of the crime, was previously transferred to Family Court.

In his statement, Reimers said he was "willing to accept the plea today, but only because I have no choice."

He told the judge he had "issues" with his defense attorney, Dominic H. Saraceno. He said he felt his attorney was "never on my side." He also said he believed things were happening in a certain way because he is Black and the victim was a white woman.

He also said he had "nothing to do with a robbery."

The judge took issue with Reimers' version of the circumstances of his interactions with his attorney. She said most of what he said "is not accurate."

"You can write any statement you want to write, but that does not make your narrative the truth of what happened here," Eagan said.

The judge told him he has no right to a plea and she would would not accept it. She said he does have the right to a trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 12.

Eagan relieved Saraceno from the case and assigned Reimers a new attorney.