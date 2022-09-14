 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen arrested in connection with two carjacking incidents in Cheektowaga

A teen has been arrested in connection with a pair of carjacking incidents this week, Cheektowaga police reported. 

Josue Lubala, 18, reportedly of no permanent address, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the report, the first carjacking took place about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Cheektowaga Town Park, where a 38-year-old woman babysitting a 2-year-old child said a man opened her car door, showed a knife and ordered her into the passenger seat. He drove to an address on Wick Street in Buffalo, gave her $5 for a bus and drove away.

The second incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Alexander Community Center parking lot, where police said a 29-year-old woman reported a man with a knife entered the passenger seat of her car. She pulled the key from the ignition and ran toward the building, police said, while the suspect ran south on Alexander Avenue.

Lubala was taken into custody in a yard off Walden Avenue, police said. The report noted that he was arrested in June for a similar armed carjacking in Cheektowaga.

