Teen apprehended after stolen vehicle crashes in Amherst

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after an SUV stolen in Wheatfield was involved in an accident on North French Road in Amherst, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Amherst police followed foot tracks and took the teen into custody after he and another person fled from the crash, according to the report. He was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and released to the custody of his parents.

A check with the registered owner of the SUV, a Jeep Cherokee, determined that it had been stolen Tuesday night from the Errick Road area in Wheatfield, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Niagara County sheriff’s deputies answering calls about people breaking into vehicles in the Cloverleaf Lane area in Pendleton about 4 p.m. spotted the Cherokee and another suspect vehicle on Campbell Boulevard and attempted to stop them, but they fled into Erie County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.