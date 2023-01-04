Teen admits accomplice role in knife attack outside McKinley High School

A Buffalo teen on Wednesday admitted he was an accomplice in the knife attack that wounded a student outside McKinley High School in February.

Kushal Tamang, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Feb. 9 stabbing and beating of a 14-year-old.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case said he would grant Tamang youthful offender status when he sentences him next month.

Tamang, who was 17 at the time of the attack, faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to 4 years of incarceration. Other potential sentences available to the judge include probation or the imposition of a $5,000 fine.

Case rejected a request from Tamang's defense attorneys to release the teen into the Erie County Probation Department's Release Under Supervision program – an alternative to incarceration program in which people in the program check in and follow other procedures as required – until sentencing.

Another teen faces attempted murder, assault and weapons possession charges in connection with a shooting the same day outside McKinley. A school security guard was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound.