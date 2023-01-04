 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen admits accomplice role in knife attack outside McKinley High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo teen on Wednesday admitted he was an accomplice in the knife attack that wounded a student outside McKinley High School in February.

Kushal Tamang, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Feb. 9 stabbing and beating of a 14-year-old.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case said he would grant Tamang youthful offender status when he sentences him next month.

Tamang, who was 17 at the time of the attack, faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to 4 years of incarceration. Other potential sentences available to the judge include probation or the imposition of a $5,000 fine.

Case rejected a request from Tamang's defense attorneys to release the teen into the Erie County Probation Department's Release Under Supervision program – an alternative to incarceration program in which people in the program check in and follow other procedures as required – until sentencing.

People are also reading…

Another teen faces attempted murder, assault and weapons possession charges in connection with a shooting the same day outside McKinley. A school security guard was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican hardliners trigger speaker showdown in new Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News