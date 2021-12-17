Teen accused of bringing gun into Bennett charged with felony weapons possession

The 15-year-old from Buffalo accused of bringing a gun into Bennett High School on Thursday is scheduled to appear in Erie County Family Court on Friday morning for a hearing on potential bail, according to prosecutors.

The teen was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Thursday night on a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney John Flynn said in a written statement his office plans to file court papers to keep the case from being moved to Family Court.

City Court Judge Diane Wray, a designated Youth Part judge, ordered the teen be held in the Erie County Youth Service Center, according to prosecutors.

Buffalo police found a gun in a student's backpack inside the school, after receiving a tip Thursday morning, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

A shelter-in-place order was put into effect at the school for about 2½ hours.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.