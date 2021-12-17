 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen accused of bringing gun into Bennett charged with felony weapons possession
0 comments

Teen accused of bringing gun into Bennett charged with felony weapons possession

Support this work for $1 a month

The 15-year-old from Buffalo accused of bringing a gun into Bennett High School on Thursday is scheduled to appear in Erie County Family Court on Friday morning for a hearing on potential bail, according to prosecutors.

The teen was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Thursday night on a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney John Flynn said in a written statement his office plans to file court papers to keep the case from being moved to Family Court.

City Court Judge Diane Wray, a designated Youth Part judge, ordered the teen be held in the Erie County Youth Service Center, according to prosecutors.

Buffalo police found a gun in a student's backpack inside the school, after receiving a tip Thursday morning, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

A shelter-in-place order was put into effect at the school for about 2½ hours.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sound on! Watch this adorable porcupine munch on sweet potatoes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News