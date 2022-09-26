Teen accused in McKinley High shooting could see incarceration capped at 8 years

An Erie County judge said he was not inclined to grant youthful offender status to the Buffalo teenager accused of wounding two people in a shooting outside McKinley High School earlier this year, according to attorneys in the case.

Judge Kenneth Case also said if he withheld such a designation, he would commit to sentencing the 17-year-old to no more than eight years in prison, if he pleaded guilty to all the charges he faces.

Rismay Tee was indicted nearly seven months ago on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree weapons possession for the Feb. 9 violence outside the Elmwood Avenue school.

Tee appeared in court on Friday in jail garb as attorneys for his co-defendant asked the judge to dismiss the case against their client, to send it to Family Court, to have bail set and to separate the prosecutions of the teens into two cases.

About 15 to 20 people were gathered in the high school parking lot when a fight broke out about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 9, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has previously said.

A 27-year-old school security guard was shot in the leg while running toward the parking lot to try to break up the fight. A 13-year-old suffered a minor graze wound to his arm.

A 14-year-old suffered 10 stab wounds and was beaten in the incident, prosecutors have said. Another 17-year-old, Kushal Tamang, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault. The District Attorney's Office has said Tamang was involved in the assault of the 14-year-old along with at least one other "unknown" person.

Tamang's defense attorneys said Friday their client was not the person who stabbed the victim.

If Case did grant Tee youthful offender status, the sentence would be less than eight years of incarceration, the judge said during the court appearance Friday.

A person granted youthful offender status faces lesser penalties upon conviction and their record would be sealed at sentencing.

Defense attorney Jeremy Schwartz on Monday told The Buffalo News he would not say whether he and his client are considering the offer.

"We are on track to go to trial," Schwartz said in a text message.

Both teens remain held without bail. Case said he expects to issue rulings on Tamang's motions on Oct. 14.