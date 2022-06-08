Teacher who managed Buffalo rental homes where children suffered lead poisoning fined $15,000

A Buffalo Public Schools teacher who managed dozens of Buffalo rental houses cited for lead paint hazards was fined $15,000 and put on probation for a year by a federal judge Wednesday.

Paul R. Heil, a 52-year-old Williamsville resident, previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting the failure to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice for a property on two occasions. The plea settled the felony criminal charges he initially faced.

For more than a decade, Heil was the manager for Angel Elliot Dalfin’s property holdings, mostly on the city's East Side. At the height of his operation, Dalfin owned or controlled more than 150 single- and two-family homes, rented mostly to low-income people of color. At least 63 of the houses were cited for lead paint hazards, and 29 children living in 22 of the homes suffered lead poisoning, according to the New York State Attorney General's Office.

Those involved in the state's civil case against Dalfin consider him to have been among the worst – if not the worst – rental housing operators in Buffalo, where the poisoning of children from lead paint in aging rental housing remains an ongoing public health crisis. Dalfin, who has sold most of his properties and abandoned several others, never appeared at a civil hearing in state court. Dalfin, whose last known address is in Baltimore, is a fugitive and subject to an arrest warrant stemming from a federal criminal case over alleged lead paint violations. He has not been located despite "diligent efforts," Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango said in court.

Heil has cooperated with investigators.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy noted Heil's remorse and cooperation but felt his crime warranted a higher fine than what the sentencing guidelines called for.

"What you did here, sir, and you did knowingly, is you put young children at risk of lead paint exposure," McCarthy said.

"Paul Heil is ultimately a good man who was stretched too thin by his boss," defense attorney Parker R. MacKay said in court papers. "He was never fully given the resources to do his job by a greedy boss who reaped profits from afar – and he admittedly cut corners to make things work as best he could."

The state Attorney General's Office served Heil with a subpoena in 2018. Heil cooperated with the state's investigation by sitting for multiple depositions and producing thousands of documents, MacKay said. He also identified other landlords in the Buffalo area who were engaged in similar practices as Dalfin. He pleaded guilty without benefit of a cooperation agreement, MacKay said.

In court, MacKay said Heil was "hung out to dry while Mr. Dalfin's on the run."

Given Heil's lack of criminal history and acceptance of responsibility, he faced a sentencing range of imprisonment of up to six months and a fine between $1,000 and $9,500.

"I'm very sorry this happened. I feel horrible about it," Heil told the judge.

Heil teaches social studies at at Public School 37, Futures Academy, in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood. Heil's arrest marked his first brush with the law, MacKay said.

"He is not a grifter making his way from one fraudulent scheme to another," MacKay said in court papers.

Federal court records outline what happened at the Wick Street property involved in Heil's guilty plea.

From December 2015 to May 2018, Heil was aware of lead-based paint and lead-based paint hazards at 96 Wick St., a two-family house in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood that was built in 1905, according to the records.

In April 2018 and June 2020, Heil and Williamsville Properties rented the residence and provided a lead disclosure statement to the tenant falsely affirming the landlord "has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing," and "has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/ or lead-based paint hazards in the housing," the records stated.

But in November 2015, the Erie County Department of Health received a report of a 2-year-old child with an elevated blood lead level residing at the property. After testing the surfaces throughout the property for lead, the department verified 10 lead paint hazards in multiple locations.

Federal law requires sellers and landlords to disclose reports concerning lead-based paint to purchasers and tenants upon the sale 3or lease or lease renewal, even if the hazard has been mitigated.

Less than a year later, the department received a report that the child was still residing at the property and had an elevated blood lead level. Testing confirmed the presence of lead on surfaces in multiple locations.

In May 2018, the department received another report that the same child, then 5 years old, was still residing at the property and still had an elevated blood lead level. The family vacated the house shortly afterward.

In April 2018, a new family with five children moved into the house at 96 Wick, using Section 8 rental assistance. Heil provided a lead disclosure statement to the tenant falsely affirming the landlord had no knowledge or reports of lead-based paint or lead-based paint hazards in the house, according to court records.

In June 2020, the property was rented to another family, and Heil provided a similar false disclosure statement.

"This is not a case where Paul is alleged to have fraudulently performed work to remediate a contaminated residence or covered up a fraudulent remediation," MacKay said. "Rather, what this case concerns is the provision of lead paint hazard warning notices to tenants during the rental process."

Heil was responsible for placing and screening tenants in the Dalfin properties, his lawyer said. Upward to half of Dalfin's properties were occupied by Section 8 tenants, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and their rental payments were coordinated by one of several entities: the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, Belmont Housing Resources of Western New York or the Rental Assistance Corp. of Buffalo.

As Heil understood it, each of those organizations used their own in-house forms to facilitate the rental process, and each of those forms separately informed tenants of lead paint hazards, MacKay said.

"Paul also understood that during the Section 8 move-in process, rental units were tested for lead paint hazards — and he would be informed if any unit did not pass inspection." MacKay said.

So if a Section 8 inspection did not raise concerns, Heil reasoned, there were no lead paint hazard concerns to pass along to the tenants, MacKay said.

"To that end, Paul did not follow up in providing the tenants with separate lead paint hazard warning notices as required by federal law," he said. "As Paul explains it, he was 'pulled in a lot of directions' because he was never given adequate resources by Elliot to maintain the properties. It became a cat-and-mouse game in his mind trying to appease all the different oversight inspections with the limited resources he had, the constant push to fill the properties with tenants, and the need to ensure things were up to code. And that meant that skipping one step of the process when able."

From 2010 until 2018 or later, the only tenants in Dalfin's properties who received lead disclosures were the tenants with Section 8 funding, who received them through the housing agencies that worked directly with the low-income tenants and their landlords, according the federal complaint. The 50% to 60% of tenants who were not part of the Section 8 program did not receive any lead disclosures until 2018 or later, if at all, according to authorities.

But even when tenants were provided the lead disclosure forms, the disclosures repeatedly contained false statements that concealed the hazardous conditions, according to the federal complaint against Dalfin and Heil.

