Teacher sues Buffalo Teachers Federation over union fees

A second grade teacher in Buffalo said she resigned from the teachers union, but the union is still collecting a fee from every paycheck.

Jennifer Kumpf believes that violates her constitutional rights, and she wants her money back.

Kumpf began working for Buffalo City Schools in 2014, and signed a membership card and dues deduction form for the Buffalo Teachers Federation. She signed another membership card and dues deduction form March 19, 2018.

And about three months later, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in Janus vs. AFSCME that public employees cannot be forced to pay dues or fees to support their unions. The ruling struck down laws in New York and about 20 other states that required nonunion members to pay an "agency shop fee" to cover collective bargaining.

Kumpf experienced a significant health issue in 2021 which made it difficult for her to continue teaching in the classroom, according to court documents. She reached out to a Buffalo Teachers Federation representative to ask for help in obtaining an exemption that would allow her to work from home.

But Kumpf contends the union rep refused, throwing up her hands and asking Kumpf: "What to you want me to do?"

Based on that incident, Kumpf resigned from the union in October 2021.

And when the union continued collecting a fee from her, she went to U.S. District Court Northern District and filed a complaint against the teachers union, New York State United Teachers and Buffalo City School District. She wants the court to declare that the action violates the U.S. Constitution, order that the defendants return the dues she paid with interest, as well as pay her attorneys fees.

Kumpf is being represented by the Fairness Center, a nonprofit law firm based in Harrisburg, Pa. The group said it "provides free legal services to those hurt by public-sector union officials." It was founded in 2014, and has received funding from conservative donors such as the Koch brothers, the Scaife Foundation and Donors Trust, according to Influence Watch, which is a project of the Capital Research Center.

After Kumpf resigned from the union, she said she received a letter from union President Philip Rumore stating she could drop her membership at any time, but she had signed a card with "maintenance of dues language." According to the union, that meant she had to continue paying dues until the next open window period Aug. 1.

Rumore said the language on the membership cards came from NYSUT, the statewide union.

"It's the language the state affiliate requested locals include," Rumore said.

Rumore also said the union's attorney told him that similar complaints have been filed against unions in a number of districts across the state.

