Teacher stabbing, student assault fuel safety concerns in Buffalo schools

"We're commissioning a security firm to take a deep dive into our procedures and policies and make sure they're best for the district," he said. "We felt as a board it would be a good idea to take a look at all our security responses.

Petrucci said the board is aware of the need for more staff to help with certain aspects of security.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"As much as I would love to hire more resource officers, more bus aides, is that lag time – recruitment takes time," he said. "It takes time to onboard people."

Nobody to listen

Vellon said that on Tuesday, her family received a video taken by other students of the incident on the bus.

The child complained of injuries to the ear, side of face, one of her legs and one of her arms, as well as a "busted upper lip," said Robert Quintana, a former Buffalo Council member, whom the family contacted. Their account contrasted with that given by the district.

"The school has said nothing to the parents," Quintana said Friday, adding that the family learned from the media – not the district – that the bus driver had been removed from service.