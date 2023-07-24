An Erie 1 BOCES teacher working at Maryvale Intermediate School in Cheektowaga has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal grand jury indicted Anthony V. Giambrone, 40, of Kenmore, on charges accusing him of possessing images of prepubescent minors on two computers in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York said in a news release.