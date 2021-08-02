Task force nears 500 arrests in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Rochester

In its first 24 days, a federal-led task force designed to curb a significant surge in gun violence has made 484 arrests in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The Violence Prevention and Elimination Response, or VIPER, task force has seized 17 guns in Buffalo and Niagara Falls and made 288 arrests between July 7 and July 30, federal prosecutors announced in a news release.
There have been 56 gun-related arrests, 176 drug-related arrests and 56 violent-felony arrests in Buffalo and the Falls, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The task force's work is initially slated to last 60 days and will include "targeted enforcement" operations against a "small number" of individuals, as well as a daily review of cases involving gun violence where prosecutors will decide whether to file state or federal charges, or both.
Eighteen of those arrested so far will face federal prosecution, officials said.
