Threats made to 36 schools across New York State on Thursday, including in Buffalo and Lockport, likely originated from a foreign country, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

"Very often, and probably in this case, they are foreign actors," Hochul told reporters in Albany. "These are computer-generated calls originating in foreign lands that are trying to cause disruption."

Amid high-stakes budget negotiations at the state's capitol, Hochul convened a meeting with Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, Acting Superintendent of the State Police Steven Nigrelli and Andrew Pallotta, president of the state teachers union Friday to talk about the incidents.

None of the threats turned out to be credible. But school and law enforcement officials take any threats seriously, Hochul said. Lockdown protocols were initiated as law enforcement swept through the schools.

"It is phenomenally disruptive," Hochul said. "It causes trauma among teachers and children and parents. ... It causes chaos especially this week after the national had to witness another mass shooting in a children's school in Nashville."

Hoax about active shooter at Nichols could be part of national 'swatting' wave "Swatting" is when a prank call is made with the goal of drawing a large police presence.

The threats are referred to as "swatting" and are designed to fool "a school into believing there's an active shooter on site or about to appear," Hochul said. "The idea of 'swatting' is they are trying to draw law enforcement into a situation, in particular SWAT teams, to respond."

State police went to 226 schools Thursday following the threats, Hochul said.

The threats are under investigation, but she said they're difficult to prosecute, especially when the calls are coming from overseas.

"We have plenty of laws to enforce against these individuals except they're very hard to find," Hochul said.

Local and state law enforcement are working with the FBI to try to determine the origins of the calls.

Hochul said the phenomenon has been happening for years but Thursday's rash of threats, most of which were in the Hudson Valley region of the state, seemed unusually concentrated.

Last month, Nichols School in Buffalo was among five schools across the state that were targeted by hoax threats.

While Hochul addressed the hoax threats against New York schools this week, she also addressed ways for schools and law enforcement to mitigate the potential for mass violence.

Hochul said she wants to work with educators to spread the word about tools that can be used to mitigate threats, such as expanded "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement to remove guns from people who are an extreme risk to themselves or others.

The expansion of New York's red flag flaws were made following the May 14 massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

The shooter, Payton Gendron, was on law enforcement radar for more than a year before the mass killing. A teacher had reported he had used the phrase "murder-suicide" and state police followed up and encouraged him to get a mental health evaluation at a local hospital, according to the district attorney of Broome County where Gendron lived. A doctor deemed him "not dangerous" and sent him home.

On May 14, after months of planning and even visiting the store, authorities say he drove to the front of the store and, armed with a military-style rifle he bought legally in New York, he killed 10 people and wounded three more before he surrendered to police.

"I'd rather be in the business of preventing tragedies than solving crimes and mass shootings afterwards," Hochul said. "I want to reassure parents that the state of New York takes this very seriously."