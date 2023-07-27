A weekend head-on collision in the Town of Tonawanda involving a stolen SUV left a 69-year-old man hospitalized, and his family asking for the public's help.

Gregory Edwards was on his way to his storage unit on Military Road when a Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen in Orchard Park collided with his van, his daughter, Kaylee Edwards, said.

Her father tried to swerve, but the driver of the SUV appeared to intentionally hit her father's van, Kaylee Edwards said.

The five occupants of the other vehicle, who appeared to be teenagers, bailed out of the vehicle and ran.

The collision happened at 3:42 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Kenmore Avenue, according to a Town of Tonawanda police report. It happened about 10 minutes after Edwards left his Town of Tonawanda home.

After the collision, the potential suspects were seen running through yards between Woodward and Dunlop avenues, according to the report.

The Edwards family hopes homes or businesses in the area may have footage of the suspects running away, or someone may have seen something that might help in the investigation.

Gregory Edwards, who was released from Erie County Medical Center on Sunday, suffered a wound to his stomach caused by the seatbelt that required more than 60 stitches. He also suffered gashes to his head, as well as other cuts and bruises, his daughter said.

Doctors ordered him to remain on bed rest, she said.

"He is in so much pain," Kaylee Edwards said in a text message. "He doesn't deserve this."

The case remains under investigation, Town of Tonawanda Police Capt. Thomas Moore said.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call the police department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

Vehicle thefts, especially of Kia and Hyundai models, has seen a significant surge nationwide and locally since last year, much of which was driven by viral social media posts that showed how easy it was to steal those makes.