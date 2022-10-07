Suspended West Seneca cop pleads guilty to stealing $30,000 in retail merchandise

A suspended West Seneca cop pleaded guilty Friday to two felonies that prosecutors said stemmed from the theft of more than $30,000 in merchandise from home improvement retailers and other stores between 2018 and this past April.

Ryan J. Miller, 34, admitted in Erie County Court to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud. Miller, a West Seneca patrol officer at the time of the thefts, was suspended without pay in April. He remains on suspension, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

He also continues to be released on his own recognizance. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison at his sentencing on March 27.

Dylan Biddeman, 27, of West Seneca also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of first-degree grand larceny in connection with the thefts. He faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

Prosecutors said Miller and Biddeman worked together in stealing $31,734.39 in merchandise

Miller was accused of stealing items by cancelling an online order while inside the store or by leaving the store without paying for the items. He also admitted to re-packing stolen items and returning the merchandise to the retailer.

Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel of the Public Integrity Unit and Assistant District Attorney Ryan A. Emmerling of the Justice Courts Bureau prosecuted the case before Judge Kenneth Case.