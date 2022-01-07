Suspects scam clerks at Family Dollar store in Tonawanda

Three suspects scammed clerks at City of Tonawanda store out of hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Police said the three suspects would have a clerk at the Family Dollar store, 100 Niagara St., "load" the gift card with a dollar amount, and then confuse the clerk to the point of not paying for the card. The scam occurred over the weekend.

The trio worked as a group before leaving the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Tonawanda detectives at 716-692-2103.

