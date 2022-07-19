Suspect's phone linked to Tonawanda homicide as 'it was going down,' retired detective testifies

Police wanted to talk to Daniel Rodriguez about a year after a 2019 triple shooting that killed a Town of Tonawanda mother and left her 11- and 8-year-old daughters wounded and playing dead.

Investigators set up surveillance near Rodriguez's North Tonawanda home and obtained a search warrant, and officers pulled Rodriguez over on the Twin Cities Memorial Highway on Sept. 11, 2020, now-retired Town of Tonawanda Police Detective Jeffrey Campanella testified in State Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Second suspect identified in 2019 Tonawanda triple shooting that killed mother Police investigating the death of Danielle Cretacci in a brazen home invasion 13 months ago took a North Tonawanda man into custody on unrelated federal drug charges after staking out his home and obtaining search warrants.

Campanella approached Rodriguez, who was standing handcuffed near an unmarked police vehicle, and told him he wanted to talk to him about the murder of Danielle Cretacci.

Rodriguez reportedly told the detective he knew Cretacci and that they were in a sexual relationship. Campanella then told Rodriguez police pinpointed the location of his phone to Cretacci's Ebling Avenue home at the time she was killed and her daughters were shot.

Rodriguez repeated his statement about the nature of their relationship, but the veteran detective didn't think Rodriguez understood what he was being told.

Campanella told Rodriguez his phone was at the scene "at the time it was going down," he testified.

That's when Rodriguez said he was done talking.

Rodriguez, 39, and two others, Ernest B. Green Jr., 39, and Sharee Bailey, 30, have been charged in connection with the Aug. 27, 2019, home invasion on Ebling that killed Cretacci, 31.

DA: Woman, 28, directed 2019 murder-robberies in Tonawanda, Buffalo Prosecutors identified Sharee Bailey as the mastermind behind a pair of deadly home-invasion robberies in 2019 in the Town of Tonawanda and University Heights.

Green, Bailey, and Wayne Robbins, 25, also face charges in connection with a Sept. 27, 2019, double homicide on Merrimac Street in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood. Shaquiel St. John, 26, and Bethany Malloy, 21, were both fatally shot, police have said.

Prosecutors have previously said Bailey knew Cretacci and Malloy each were coming into large sums of money from injury settlements.

Financial motive, suspect emerge in unsolved Tonawanda triple shooting As the one-year anniversary of the slaying approaches, The News has learned new information about a possible motive for the brazen attack.

The two crimes are combined in one case, and hearings on the admissibility of defendants' statements began Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

Police read Rodriguez his Miranda rights before they started asking him questions on Sept. 11, 2020, and he was handcuffed for "safety reasons" and not under arrest at the time, Campanella testified under cross-examination by defense attorney Michael L. D'Amico, who represents Rodriguez.

All four defendants remain in federal custody due to various circumstances. Rodriguez is being held in connection with drug charges levied from the September 2020 vehicle stop.

Green is awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a jury in April of a federal gun charge.

More than a dozen members of Cretacci's family were in the courtroom Tuesday. Several gasped when Campanella recounted Rodriguez's vulgar description of his relationship with Cretacci.

The Buffalo News reported in August 2020 authorities believed a man facing a federal gun charge was linked to a triple shooting in Tonawanda in August 2019.

The evidentiary hearings are scheduled to continue Aug. 2.