Suspect's mental health takes center stage in murder trial over fatal 2019 crash

What was going on inside Edward T. Harris' brain one night more than three years ago took center stage Tuesday as testimony in his murder trial wrapped up in Erie County Court.

Prosecution and defense experts offered differing opinions about the Town of Tonawanda man's state of mind on the evening in March 2019 when he drove his Kia Soul at more than 80 mph into an apartment building on Delaware Avenue, a crash that killed a 94-year-old woman who lived on the first floor.

Prosecution witness Dr. Gary Horwitz testified Harris, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, was triggered by a scene in a movie he was watching with his wife. The two then got in an argument and Harris drove off as his wife was preparing to take him to the psychiatric emergency room at Erie County Medical Center, he said.

Defense witness Dr. Gundu Reddy testified Harris had a psychotic episode that night, which led him to crash his vehicle into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village Apartments. Several risk factors contributed to the psychosis, Reddy said, including an undiagnosed condition of bipolar disorder, sleep apnea, borderline narcolepsy, not having slept in several days and a prescribed medication he was taking.

Prosecutors allege Harris, 36, was impaired by marijuana at the time of the crash, at about 7:10 p.m. March 26, 2019.

Lida Alminate, who was buried under debris inside her apartment when Harris' car hit the exterior wall , died four days later.

Harris is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter. His non-jury trial began April 7 and continued the following day before being paused until Tuesday.

Tuesday, there were three witnesses called – Harris' wife and the two experts. Judge James Bargnesi plans to deliver his verdict Monday morning.

Harris had been using medical marijuana for about two years, having been prescribed it for pain, Robin Harris, his wife, testified. Her husband suffered back, knee and foot pain and was deemed a "100% disabled veteran," she said.

He had previously been treated for mental health issues, and his mental health had been deteriorating for months leading up to the crash, she said.

That night, as he ate dinner and they watched "Anne of Green Gables," Edward Harris threw his plate against a wall and started saying things that didn't make sense, she said.

"It was like a switch flipped," she testified.

She said her husband had been discharged from the Marines with diagnoses of depression and PTSD. He had gotten sober before being discharged, after dealing with alcohol abuse issues, she said.

The prescription medication Edward Harris was taking, known as modafinil, a stimulant that is used to treat people with sleep-related problems, can cause psychosis, and anyone taking it should be closely supervised, said Reddy, the defense expert.

Marijuana played no role in the crash, defense attorney Frank LoTempio III said in his closing statement Tuesday. He contended prosecutors failed to meet their burden of proof on both charges.

In April, Erie County's former chief toxicologist testified levels of THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, that were found in Harris' blood showed he was driving while impaired the night of the crash.

There is no level of THC in a person's blood that automatically makes them considered impaired under New York State law.

Horwitz, the prosecution's expert witness, said he believes Harris suffered a concussion in the crash, which he said would explain the symptoms the defense's expert concluded was psychosis.

Horwitz told the judge Harris exaggerated his mental health issues to another doctor and told the defense expert things Harris previously said in an interview with him that he couldn't remember.

In his closing statement, Assistant District Attorney Paul Glascott said Harris exhibited "total disregard" for others when he drove straight down a residential street and across a busy street without swerving or braking.

"He just didn't care," Glascott said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

