Suspected gunman in Jamestown shooting death last month indicted on five charges

  • Updated
A five-count indictment has been returned against a suspected gunman accused in a shooting death last month in Jamestown, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reported.

Kevin Roldan-Pantojas, 22, of Jamestown, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond. Roldan-Pantojas remains held in Chautauqua County Jail.

Prosecutors said Roldan-Pantojas is suspected in a shooting Aug. 19 in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue that killed Jesus Batista Perez, 35, and wounded another man.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

