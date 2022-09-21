Suspected gunman in Jamestown shooting death last month indicted on five charges

A five-count indictment has been returned against a suspected gunman accused in a shooting death last month in Jamestown, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reported.
Kevin Roldan-Pantojas, 22, of Jamestown, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond. Roldan-Pantojas remains held in Chautauqua County Jail.
Prosecutors said Roldan-Pantojas is suspected in a shooting Aug. 19 in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue that killed Jesus Batista Perez, 35, and wounded another man.